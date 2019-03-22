This is a test post.
Moog Guitar + Eventide H9
This video offers a quick look at some of the many possibilities when using an Eventide H9 with the Moog Guitar.
Additional echo and other delay effects from Ableton Live Suite.
Electro-Harmonix 8 Step Program Demo
Here’s a demo of the Electro-Harmonix 8 Step Program Analog Expression/CV Sequencer by “JJ Likes Guitar.”
The 8 Step Program plugs into the expression pedal or CV input of other effects pedals and synthesizers delivering rhythmic sequencer control. It can turn an ordinary auto-wah into a step filter, a tremolo into a syncopated pulse effect and a pitch-shifter into an arpeggiator. Here JJ shows what it can do with the Stereo Talking Machine Vocal Formant Filter and the Ring Thing Single Sideband Modulator.
Awesome Lego Guitars
Awesome Lego guitars, via Foster’s Brothers Guitars.
Line 6 Sonic Port – Recording In Garageband
This video takes a look at using the Line 6 Sonic Port to record guitar into Garageband.
Sonic Port gives you best-in-class audio quality and inspiring guitar tones on your iOS device. You can jam with the tones of your favorite artists, connect keyboards and speakers to create your mobile recording studio, or plug into your amp and play live. It’s perfect for GarageBand, Jammit, Line 6 Mobile POD and other CoreAudio apps.
Play iPad Synths With Your Guitar & Use Audiobus to Record
This tutorial takes a look at how to play iPad synth apps with your guitar and then record them using AudioBus.
Bootsy Collins Funkin’ With Electro Harmonix
Bootsy Collins Funkin’ With Electro Harmonix pedals.
Electro-Harmonix Superego by Adrian Belew
Electro Harmonix Superego by Adrian Belew.
The legendary Adrian Belew gets his first taste of the EHX Superego Synth Engine. Here’s a quick video he sent Mike Matthews.
Pink Floyd’s “On The Run” Live On Guitar & Effects Pedals (EHX)
EHX Effectology Pink Floyd’s “On The Run” LIVE with guitar and Electro Harmonix effect pedals!
Pedal settings are here:
http://www.ehx.com/forums/viewthread/6600/
AmpKit LiNK HD Review & Demo
This video, via John Walden, is a video review and demo of the AmpKit LiNK HD iOS guitar interface from Peavey / Agile Partners. Continue reading “AmpKit LiNK HD Review & Demo”