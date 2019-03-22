Electro-Harmonix 8 Step Program Demo


Here’s a demo of the Electro-Harmonix 8 Step Program Analog Expression/CV Sequencer by “JJ Likes Guitar.”

The 8 Step Program plugs into the expression pedal or CV input of other effects pedals and synthesizers delivering rhythmic sequencer control. It can turn an ordinary auto-wah into a step filter, a tremolo into a syncopated pulse effect and a pitch-shifter into an arpeggiator. Here JJ shows what it can do with the Stereo Talking Machine Vocal Formant Filter and the Ring Thing Single Sideband Modulator.

Line 6 Sonic Port – Recording In Garageband


This video takes a look at using the Line 6 Sonic Port to record guitar into Garageband.

Sonic Port gives you best-in-class audio quality and inspiring guitar tones on your iOS device. You can jam with the tones of your favorite artists, connect keyboards and speakers to create your mobile recording studio, or plug into your amp and play live. It’s perfect for GarageBand, Jammit, Line 6 Mobile POD and other CoreAudio apps.

 

Play iPad Synths With Your Guitar & Use Audiobus to Record


This tutorial takes a look at how to play iPad synth apps with your guitar and then record them using AudioBus.

Pink Floyd’s “On The Run” Live On Guitar & Effects Pedals (EHX)


EHX Effectology Pink Floyd’s “On The Run” LIVE with guitar and Electro Harmonix effect pedals!

